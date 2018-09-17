Category: Architecture
Photographer: jeff Clouete
Photo: “Abstract spiral staircase”
When an architect designs a building, the art is fully realized when all views have been taken into consideration! While this wonderful image is an abstraction, it’s a likely view to be experienced when inside the structure.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Steven Inglima
The gift of a Brownie 127 film camera during the ’60s inspired Steven’s quest to capture the things that mattered to him. During his 37-year photographic industry career, Steven designed and manufactured products; photographed commercially, countless weddings and social events; ran trade shows; wrote tech bulletins; and taught (e.g., Naval Air Stations, Air Force Bases, NASA, the Pentagon, and 10 Nuclear aircraft carriers—two underway at sea). His clients and employers include EPOI, Nikon, GMI photographic (Bronica, Sea&Sea, Philips), Konica Digital Cameras, Megavision digital backs, Horseman Large Format, and trade organizations (as industry advisor). From 2004-2015 Steven led the Explorers of Light program for Canon USA. Steven coordinated the sponsored activities for 80+ professional photographers/printers (lectures at trade shows, trade organizations, museums, galleries, camera clubs, etc.). The teacher in Steven enhances his students’ skills and knowledge, preparing novices and professionals to deliberately and successfully capture images that matter to them.
Latest posts by Steven Inglima (see all)
- Photographer of the Day:jeff Clouet - September 17, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: mjhedge - September 10, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer - September 3, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.