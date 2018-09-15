Video: Preview of Photoshop’s updated Content Aware Fill

I’m glad to see that Adobe are actively improving a really useful feature in Photoshop. Content Aware Fill has been a really useful tool for me, and if you haven’t tried it, you should check it out (here’s a video from Rich Harrington to get you up to date on the basics). I use it to remove objects from a scene and to expand my scene when I need to create a different crop or aspect ratio. It looks like the upcoming new interface will offer important controls to help us use it better. It’s coming ‘soon’ and I’ll let you know as soon as we have a specific date.