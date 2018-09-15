Video editing basics in DaVinci Resolve 15: The Color page, part 1

The Color page videos are broken down into three parts. This is part 1 of 3.

You’ll find the DaVinci Resolve 15 – Media Page article here.

You’ll find the DaVinci Resolve 15 – Edit Page – Part 1 article here.

You’ll find the DaVinci Resolve 15 – Edit Page – Part 2 article here.

You’ll find the DaVinci Resolve 15 – Edit Page – Part 3 article here.

In video editing, my primary tool is DaVinci Resolve. While I do use Final Cut Pro X for some things, I have a real fondness for DaVinci. One thing to note is that it requires a more powerful graphics card than FCPX. The good news is you can try it for free to see if your computer can run it. The free version of DaVinci Resolve 15, both Mac and Windows, can be found here — you will find it on the bottom of the linked page. It is really quite amazing what they give you in the free version!

DaVinci Resolve 15 is broken down into pages. These pages include the Media, Edit, Fusion, Color, Fairlight and Deliver. In this video, I am going to show you the basics of the Color Page in DaVinci Resolve 15.

One more important note is that when you are updating to newer versions of DaVinci Resolve, be sure to run Uninstall Resolve, before installing the new version. This is Black Magic Design’s recommendation.

After reviewing the previous videos and receiving feedback, starting with this video, I will only be covering the basic on controls on each page. This means there will be controls or buttons on the page that I don’t cover. The reason is that there are so many commands and buttons, that it was becoming confusing to readers just starting out with DaVinci Resolve.

Watch the video

Conclusion

Now that you know the basics of the Color page, you can explore it further. You will find there are many more useful features in DaVinci Resolve.

Fly safe and have fun!