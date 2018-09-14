Photographer of the Day: francesco giovani

Category: Pets

Photographer: francesco giovani

Photo: “Catching a fish”

Many of us had a fish as our first pet. Myself, I neglected several small goldfish as a child. But Francesco’s capture of a human hand reaching for the fish is quite the unique and unexpected capture when it comes to pets. The composition captures the beauty of the fish and it’s framed perfectly. Pet photos can be tricky because they can all look similar, but Francesco’s photograph is quite the opposite, taking you into a fantasy world between fish and human.

