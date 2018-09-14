Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Scott Bourne | Photofocus Podcast September 14, 2018 by Photofocus Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast!

Today we chat with photographer, author, educator, Olympus visionary and President of Skylum, Scott Bourne about the following topics:

Staying cutting edge in your technique, as well as how you run your business

Fine-tuning your skillset

The importance of education

The impact your About Page can have

Personal and business growth, and how it occurs outside of your comfort zone

Re-evaluating your business processes

The role that listening to other’s opinions can have in how you run your photography business

How to find inspiration when you feel “clogged” or uninspired

Scott’s personal tips for being productive when time is limited

Scott’s top recommendation for learning how to sell

Which do you need first, a client or a camera? Scott answers this question

The benefits of getting involved in your community organizations

The one thing that never changes in marketing

Exciting upcoming news with Skylum

The importance of loving what you do, and how it drives your business forward

You can find Scott at:

Skylum.com: Cutting edge photography editing software

ScottBourne.com: Check out Scott’s work

FB and Twitter @scottbourne

Instagram: @bourne.scott

