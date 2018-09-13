Pupparazzi: The first-ever photography reality show starring Kaylee Greer

For the past several months, professional dog photographer Kaylee Greer has been working hard on a new reality TV show called Pupparazzi.

This first-ever photography reality show will premiere on Nat Geo Wild this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

Pupparazzi follows Kaylee around as she photographs and works with dogs to brings awareness to animal shelters. The show has three segments; the first segment is a storyline about a rescue dog and what the dog has endured, the second segment is how she works with sponsors to produce their ad campaign and the third segment is an actual photo shoot with a client of Kaylee’s.

For those who know Kaylee and have followed her adventures, you know this show will be a hit!