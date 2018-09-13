Photographer of the day: Thesrpspaintshop

Category: Street

Photographer: Thesrpspaintshop

Photo: “Big Dino…”

I ran across Thesrpspaintshop’s portfolio on Flickr and I was immediately drawn in. It is full of some great street photography, you should definitely check it out. But this image, “Big Dino…” has made my love for Jurassic World even stronger! Don’t you just want to pet it?

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.