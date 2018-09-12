Skylum Aurora HDR 2019 Boot Camp

I put together a detailed video to help you get the most out of Aurora HDR 2019 from Skylum. This amazing tool unlocks depth in detail in all kinds of photos. In this video, we tackle three workflows.
Aurora HDR 2019 Boot Camp
Take an in-depth look at editing images with Aurora HDR ’19 from Skylum Software. Join Rich Harrington as he shows you how to unlock depth and details in all your photos.
In this video, you’ll learn:
- how to enhance a long-exposure photo
- how to make a natural light portrait look amazing
- how to develop and stylize a landscape photo captured with brackets
Aurora HDR works as a standalone application as well as a plugin for tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, Aperture, and Photos for Mac.
Single Image Long Exposure
Single Image Environmental Portrait
Bracketed Landscape Photo
Special Bonus
- Aurora HDR 2019 Hands-On Video Training Class
- Inspiration by Photofocus look pack
- 20 Bonus LUTs for Color Grading
- 10 High-Resolution Textures
Rich Harrington
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
