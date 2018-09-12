Skylum Aurora HDR 2019 Boot Camp

Photofocus

I put together a detailed video to help you get the most out of Aurora HDR 2019 from Skylum.  This amazing tool unlocks depth in detail in all kinds of photos.  In this video, we tackle three workflows.

If you want to get a special price on Aurora HDR 2019 – CLICK HERE

Aurora HDR 2019 Boot Camp

Take an in-depth look at editing images with Aurora HDR ’19 from Skylum Software. Join Rich Harrington as he shows you how to unlock depth and details in all your photos.

In this video, you’ll learn:

  • how to enhance a long-exposure photo
  • how to make a natural light portrait look amazing
  • how to develop and stylize a landscape photo captured with brackets

Aurora HDR works as a standalone application as well as a plugin for tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, Aperture, and Photos for Mac.

Save on Aurora HDR 2019 – https://photofocus.tips/A19deals

Single Image Long Exposure

Single Image Environmental Portrait

Bracketed Landscape Photo

Special Bonus

As a thank you for being a reader and supporting our site, we’ll send additional video training, presets, LUTs, and textures in October to all who signup and purchase through.  Its thanks to you shopping through our website that we can produce free articles, videos, and podcasts every day.

  • Aurora HDR 2019 Hands-On Video Training Class
  • Inspiration by Photofocus look pack
  • 20 Bonus LUTs for Color Grading
  • 10 High-Resolution Textures

Just fill out this form and we’ll send out a link as soon as the software starts shipping on October 4.

 

