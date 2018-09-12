Photographer of the Day: Amaurie Ramirez

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Amaurie Ramirez
Photo: “Hraunfossar Magic”
I’m a sucker for photos of Iceland as it has long been on my bucket list, but this one stopped me in my tracks. The falling water is surely spectacular, but adding in both the foreground elements of grass and the stunning night sky just takes it all to another level. Iceland is truly a world of its own. Thanks for sharing with our group!
