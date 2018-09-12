Aurora HDR 2019 now available for pre-order

Aurora HDR 2019 is the latest update to Skylum’s venerable HDR software. It is now available for pre-order. Upgrade and full version deal links appear at the end of this post.
Set to be released in early October, Aurora HDR 2019 lets you easily apply and customize HDR looks to both bracketed sets and single images. This update includes several new and enhanced features, including:
- New tone-mapping technology for bracketed and single images using Skylum’s Quantum HDR Engine
- New HDR Smart Structure for realistic and artifact-free structure
- New LUT Mapping filter for creative color and tone adjustments
- 11 new integrated color grading sets to use with the LUT Mapping filter
- Improved HDR Details Boost filter that allows for high-resolution tuning while adjusting
- Improved Adjustable Gradient filter with new controls for Shadows and Highlights
- New Photoshop and PhotoLemur plugin support
To get a first look at what’s new and improved in Aurora, check out “First look: Aurora HDR 2019.”
If you already have a copy of Aurora HDR 2018, you can upgrade to the new version for $49. Or if you’re a new user, you can purchase the full version for $89. It will be released in early October.
Want to get an early start once Aurora HDR 2019 ships?
If you are a Photofocus reader and you purchase Aurora HDR through the links on our site, we’ve got you covered. To help you get the most from Aurora HDR, we’ll send you:
- Aurora HDR 2019 Hands-On Video Training Class
- Inspiration by Photofocus look pack
- 20 Bonus LUTs for Color Grading
- 10 High-Resolution Textures
Just fill out this form and we’ll send out a link as soon as the software starts shipping.
Bryan Esler
