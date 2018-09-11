Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Allan Jones

Photo: “Holly Norpac”

This intimate closeup portrait of model Holly Norpac is stunning, dynamic and arresting all at once. Her eyes rivet anyone viewing this study in sepia. Her simple bandana headdress, large earrings and multi-hued dreads frame a face that shines in porcelain splendor. Her eyes. Oh my! Her eyes. Enough said. This one speaks for itself.