Have you ever wondered if someone — or even a company — is using your images? Use Google’s Search by Images to search where your images are appearing on the internet.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Find Out Who’s Using Your Photos”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tip: Use Google’s Search by Images to find out who’s using your photos - September 11, 2018
- The 3-2-1 backup concept: A conversation with myself - September 9, 2018
- Quick Tip: Print on Luster paper for vibrant photos - September 7, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.