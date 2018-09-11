Canon EOS R pre-orders are live!

Canon just released its EOS R cameras, lenses and accessories for pre-order. You can learn more about Canon’s entry into the full-frame mirrorless camera world here.
Below are links to order through B&H:
Camera
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-105mm Lens
RF Mount Lenses
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM Lens
- Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM Lens
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM Lens
- Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens
RF Mount Adapters
Accessories
Want to access all the pre-orders? Check out this link from B&H with full information about the cameras, lenses, adapters and accessories.
