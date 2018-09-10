Let’s continue our look at achieving success as a stock contributor for photo and video. Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington sits down with Dennis Radeke of Adobe to learn what’s needed to sell your photos and videos as stock. This includes getting the necessary releases for your models and locations as well as being wary of intellectual property. Learn how to succeed as an Adobe Stock contributor.
If you missed the other videos in our series, be sure to check out:
- How to Become an Adobe Stock Contributor
- What Subjects to Shoot for Stock Video and Photography?
- How to Prepare Your Photos and Video for Adobe Stock
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Talent and property releases as well as copyright for stock - September 10, 2018
- Motion graphics templates: Downloading MOGRTs from Adobe Stock - August 19, 2018
- How to prepare your photos and video for Adobe Stock - August 15, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.