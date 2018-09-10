Photographer of the Day: mjhedge

Category: Architecture

Photographer: mjhedge

Photo: “Arch”

This well-known structure, designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1963, is the world’s tallest arch. Though its elegant beauty and simplicity are very frequently captured by many photographers (including myself!), this never-the-less is a succinct image of the St. Louis icon.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.