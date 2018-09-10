Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Getting to know my first meter: The Illuminati IM100A wireless light and color meter

0

I was attending a workshop with Matthew Jordan Smith years ago when I saw first-hand how a photographer used a light meter. At that time he had a Sekonic meter. I remember him explaining how he never does a shoot without one and that it was one of the most important pieces of equipment he owned. He went on to demonstrate how he metered around his set and around his models’ faces. Metering every light individually, more than once and then how he would meter all the lights together at the same time. He would then combine all those numbers together and get this perfectly exposed image. It was fascinating! I instantly drooled over the piece of equipment and realized I needed one.

Flash forward years later to the day my fellow Photofocus Author Kevin Ames called to inform me he would be sending me an Illuminati IM100A Wireless Light and Color Meter. Side note people…dreams do come true. Maybe not when you want or expect, but with hard work and determination they do! I was officially going to have a light meter. 😊

First impressions

It came in the mail immediately noted:

  1. It is very lightweight and compact, which I love.
  2. It comes with this great hard mini carrying case that so conveniently holds the meter and all of its extra little accessories.
  3. The instructions are super simple and basic, just what I like.
  4. There is an app for your phone that you use with the meter.
  5. You can meter foregrounds and backgrounds, set strobe ratios and monitor/manage multiple light sources, including flash. It can also continuously monitor the ambient light and color.
Illuminati Meter reading
Shade white balance setting
Auto white balance reading

White balance

Confession time folks…sometimes I get lazy and let the camera choose the white balance. Yep, I said that. Not the best idea, I know. Since I have gotten this meter, never again! It made the world of a difference when I was recently shooting with some members of the Cache Valley Photographers Club. We went to this old abandoned building in Logan, close to where we meet each week. When we got there, someone asked what white balance they should use. The area was quite shady with the sun setting behind the walls and everything was covered in graffiti. Bright, vibrant, crazy graffiti with different colors coming in from everywhere. Some people’s cameras were reading a bit blue while others where grey. Then, out came the Illuminati Meter and boom, problem solved. I started wandering around the different areas people were shooting and testing the color readings. It was crazy to see just how different the color temperature was from one place to another. I shouted out the readings to some of the other members and they plugged them in their cameras. They where shocked to see how far off their camera’s white balance settings really were.

Words of wisdom

In conclusion, I would like to leave you with a quote by the one and only Tony Corbell, (photographer/lighting evangelist) “I have been promoting the need for, and importance of, light meters for the past twenty years. Now for the first time, there is finally a new way to measure light and color that is affordable and accurate, with cutting edge technology. Illuminati is here and I for one will use it every day.” It’s a new must people and it is changing the photography world!

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags: color meter Illuminati incident light meter white balance

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts