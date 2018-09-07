Show us your spooky, horror photographs!

With fall fast approaching, now’s a good of time as ever to start thinking back to your favorite Halloween costumes! We want to see your best scary, spooky, horrifying photographs for our October Photographer of the Day feature.

In July, we made some changes to Photographer of the Day, and have featured a new “flex” category that runs every Friday. So far we’ve enjoyed seeing your astrophotography, wedding and pet submissions, and we’re excited to let us show you your Halloween spirit!

To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr, 500px, Facebook or Google+ communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!