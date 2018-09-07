Quick Tip: Print on Luster paper for vibrant photos

Luster paper, also called satin, pearl, and sometimes semi-gloss, is a premium finish on a heavier paper. It’s normally the number one choice for photographers. It offers the vibrant colors of glossy with the finger-resistant finish of matte.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
