Photographer of the Day: Arto Leppänen

Category: Pets

Photographer: Arto Leppänen

Photo: “Sleepy thoughts”

I really love Arto’s capture, as it not only features a great emotion on the cat’s face, but it does a great job highlighting lighting and depth of field techniques. The shallow depth of field here makes the cat’s face crystal sharp, with it falling off as the rest of the body is revealed. It’s almost a surreal scene — yet still realistic — as your eye is drawn to the cat’s face immediately. The composition is very well done, as is the black and white processing.

