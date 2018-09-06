Category: Street
Photographer: Fabio Pirovano
Photo: “FRAMURA STATION AUGUST 2018”
Fabio Pirovana’s image “FRAMURA STATION AUGUST 2018” is colorfully vibrant. It exudes emotion and the leading lines are spot on, dragging your eye right across the image. The shutter drag makes you feel like your right there as it comes rushing by. Its perfection and I am obsessed!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the day:Fabio Pirovano - September 6, 2018
- Gear Review: Oben CT-3451 Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with BE-113T Ball Head - September 6, 2018
- Nighttime actions shots with the kids - September 1, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.