Photographer of the day: Fabio Pirovano

Category: Street

Photographer: Fabio Pirovano

Photo: “FRAMURA STATION AUGUST 2018”

Fabio Pirovana’s image “FRAMURA STATION AUGUST 2018” is colorfully vibrant. It exudes emotion and the leading lines are spot on, dragging your eye right across the image. The shutter drag makes you feel like your right there as it comes rushing by. Its perfection and I am obsessed!

