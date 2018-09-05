Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait Tips: Four tips for photographing teenage boys

1

It’s time for senior pictures and school portraits and that means facing one of the hardest subjects on the planet: Teenage boys. Now, brides are under stress, two-year-olds can’t sit still and executives are in a hurry. Those all pose trouble for you when you’re trying to make a portrait and elicit genuine expressions. But unless you do things right, your teenage boys are just going to look bored.

I’ve photographed a ton of teenage boys, and these tips will help you have an easier time getting it done with genuine and engaged expressions.

Tell them what to do

You should be getting used to giving directions during your shoots, but with teenage boys, your directions need to begin well before the shoot. Unlike teenage girls, the boys aren’t constantly considering what they’ll wear and they’re less likely to bring a change of outfits. You need to tell them what to wear and you need to tell them to iron their shirt (or at least throw it in the dryer with a damp towel — and then remove it immediately). You need to remind them to shave or get a haircut. You should remind them how long it’ll take to make pictures and remind them to have transportation arranged. These little things will help your shoot go more smoothly and reduce your editing time significantly.

Give them something to hold

This is true for most people, but if you give your boys something to hold it can help them focus and relax — like doodling in class. Even better if it’s a prop related to their interests. Avoid the clichés, though, like the football player prominently holding the football. The object may not even be in the frame. While the thing may represent a significant part of their life, try not to let it define them in the portrait. Let their expression be the centerpiece, not the football.

Give them a place to be

When you watch people, they usually find a place to be comfortable no matter where they are. Sitting on a bench, leaning in a doorway. When you direct a person to use these places in the portrait it gives them an opportunity to do something and to be someplace. Like the object above, doing something makes it easier to be in front of the camera and you’ll get more genuine expressions. “Sit on that bench and look down the street for the bus.” “Sit on that bench and relax while waiting for your friend to pick you up.” Give your boys a place to be and a thing to do.

Don’t do these things

Like two-year-olds, teenagers get peppered with the same questions all the time. “How’s school? What do you like to do? What are your plans for the rest of your life?” Try treating a shoot like a first date: Talk about yourself, too. Talk to boys like they are normal humans and you’ll get a rapport going more quickly. Talk about the wrong things and they can clam up and the shoot may as well be over. I recommend not talking about these things, but your mileage may vary:

  • Relationships. It’s a touchy subject at best, and who are you to pry?
  • Pimples. Yes, you’re going to have to spend a bunch of time touching up their faces, but don’t you dare mention it during the shoot. You’ll embarrass them and ruin a fun time. If it comes up, assure them that it’s nothing and you’ll take care of it.
  • Parents. Do you remember being a teenager?
  • Life plans. Again, this is the question everyone asks. Try something more interesting.
  • Sports. Don’t hide here — find something more interesting.

Conclusion

Photographing teenage boys has become one of my favorite things. They take a little effort to crack, but they are tuned in to things that I’ve never heard of (it’s not just that I’m getting old, I was just never in tune with pop culture, myself. OK, I’m just getting old). Help them prepare for your shoot, help them feel comfortable and like they are contributing to the session and don’t ask boring questions and you’ll find yourself enjoying the shoot and finding an easy time eliciting great expressions. I can’t wait to see what you turn out this year.

Portrait Tips come out each week, and you can see them all right here.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.

Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: boy family portrait Portrait_Column school senior teenager

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. I work with teens for my day job, and I would suggest some open ended questions to get the conversation going and to have them relax a little. What they do in their spare time. What they did over the summer. Probe a little to find out what makes them tick and go from there. Asking about sports is ok if that’s one of their things. I once photographed a nationally ranked wrestler who was headed to a major top-tier university, and it wasn’t difficult to get him talking about his future. You’d be surprised at how a ‘boring’ question can break the ice even a little bit.

     
    Reply

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts