Photographer of the Day: Cinzio Farinelli

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Cinzio Farinelli
Photo: “le langhe”
This photo is a great example of what happens when great light and great angles come together in front of a photographer with an eye to capture it. The way the light hits the fence that splits the photo in two is simply perfect. Thanks for sharing with our group!
