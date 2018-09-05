Photographer of the Day: Cinzio Farinelli

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Cinzio Farinelli

Photo: “le langhe”

This photo is a great example of what happens when great light and great angles come together in front of a photographer with an eye to capture it. The way the light hits the fence that splits the photo in two is simply perfect. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group.