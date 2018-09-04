Quick Tip: Give a model access to ALL images from a collaborative shoot

When collaborating with a model on a TF shoot— Trading your skills for their skills— let the model have access to all the images. This will enable them to review the images, select their favorites, and analyze them for the mistakes they made. If you’re worried they will post unedited images, place a watermark on the image stating they are proofs or unedited.

