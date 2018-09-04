Category: Beauty

Photographer: Michael Greening

Photo: “She Shimmers in Green”

Cosplay once again takes honors in the beauty category. In She Shimmers in Green, Photographer of the Day, Michael Greening, interprets the character Sam from Totally Spies. Model, Alicia Marie, displays the power of her inspiration. The beautifully lit portrait brings this animated television hero to life. Samantha is the rational, logical intellectual member of the team.