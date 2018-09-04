Category: Beauty
Photographer: Michael Greening
Photo: “She Shimmers in Green”
Cosplay once again takes honors in the beauty category. In She Shimmers in Green, Photographer of the Day, Michael Greening, interprets the character Sam from Totally Spies. Model, Alicia Marie, displays the power of her inspiration. The beautifully lit portrait brings this animated television hero to life. Samantha is the rational, logical intellectual member of the team.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
