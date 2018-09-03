Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photography Marketing: Not available for a photoshoot? Refer, refer, refer

0

With fall on the horizon, I know that I’ll undoubtedly have conflicts where I can’t accept every single photoshoot out there. I’m not a large enough operation to have a full-time assistant shoot it, but I still want to take care of my clients as best I can.

Offer referrals to your clients when you can’t be there

It’s already happened twice in the past month — I had to refer other photographers to clients for upcoming events because I was already booked. When a client reaches out and you can’t make a photoshoot, my immediate response is to ask if they’d like a referral.

Not all clients will say yes. Depending on your client, they might have a variety of photographers they work with, that they can call on if you aren’t available. But for smaller businesses, this usually isn’t the case.

Have your referrals ready

It’s important to be able to respond to your client in a fast manner. This lets them know that you care about making their photography as great as possible, even if you can’t make it.

Because of this, it’s a good idea to have a list of a couple referrals handy. Make a small Word or Google document and type in the person’s name, contact information and website link.

Refer those who you know are a good fit

While you might have a referral list handy, you shouldn’t just copy and paste the entire thing. Depending on your client’s needs, send them a few people who you know are a good fit, and will make you look good for referring them. If you know a person won’t be up to par because of what has to be photographed, it’s probably best to save that person for the next time you’re asked for a referral. Give the person that’s getting the referal a call to check that they are available and willing to work for the client’s rate. Also, give them detail of what the job entails and client expectations, too.

Won’t I lose work to my competitors?

No — absolutely not. Your client will appreciate your diligence and efforts to make their job easier, and you’ll still be known as “their photographer.”

For instance, I photograph events for a large Big Ten university’s medical school. This means alumni events, fundraising events, speakers, etc. Every summer the college hosts a big Gran Fondo bike ride to benefit cancer research. In past years, I was unable to attend because I was a part of a photography conference, but this year, I could finally make it.

With the years I couldn’t make it, I did my best to refer people who I thought would do a great job for them. And even though they were happy with the photos, they kept asking me, because they knew my quality, style and how I work. So when I finally could photograph that Gran Fondo race, they jumped at the opportunity to hire me. And they hired me a year in advance!

Your referrals will return the favor

Those who you refer will ultimately return the favor and refer you when they have a conflict. This has happened to me a number of times, and it’s resulted in a few of us creating a “network” of sorts of photographers in the area. It’s easy for us to pass work off to each other because we know each other well, and how we all work.

Referrals don’t make you lose business. If all goes well, you’ll end up getting some referrals of your own out of it, and come out on top.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Business Tags: Photography Marketing Column referrals

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts