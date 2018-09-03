Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Mark Meyer

Photo: “Underground Train”

So much of architectural art is how the shape of our spaces affect us both visually and emotionally. In this view, Mark Meyer shows how something as utilitarian as a train station can be energizing to us visually, as the design of the space seems to transport us as would the subway ride.

