Category: Architecture
Photographer: Mark Meyer
Photo: “Underground Train”
So much of architectural art is how the shape of our spaces affect us both visually and emotionally. In this view, Mark Meyer shows how something as utilitarian as a train station can be energizing to us visually, as the design of the space seems to transport us as would the subway ride.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Steven Inglima
Latest posts by Steven Inglima (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer - September 3, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Brandon Kopp - August 27, 2018
- What’s behind that wall? How to photograph wiring & plumbing before drywall goes up - August 26, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.