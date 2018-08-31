The InFocus Interview Show with Sue Bryce | Photofocus Podcast August 31, 2018

Infocus Interview Show With Sue Bryce | Photofocus Podcast August 31, 2018 by Photofocus In this episode: Photographer and Educator Sue Bryce shares her insight on The Portrait Masters Conference coming up in September.

In this episode:

Photographer and Educator Sue Bryce shares her insight on The Portrait Masters Conference coming up in September.

Topics:

Why we need a portrait specific conference

How to maximize your experience at any conference

Why you should build relationships with vendors

Why you should network with other photographers

Why portraits are the best business in the world and the best subject

Why portraits are important

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please support our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software

We like to hear from you!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You Can Be the Next Guest Host on Our Podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.