Photographer of the Day: Ryan Southen

Category: Weddings

Photographer: Ryan Southen

Photo: “perryn + sarah | rochester, michigan”

Being able to bring in non-standard elements into wedding photographs makes them just that much more special. Here, Ryan captures a couple with a very shallow depth of field, with what appears to be Christmas lights hanging from above. The orange glow these bring to the scene makes for a really unique moment, as Ryan focuses on the couple’s face and lets everything else go blurry. This truly is a remarkable capture.

