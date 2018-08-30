Photographer of the Day: Kurt Kramer

Category: Street
Photographer: Kurt Kramer
Photo: “Pell-Mell: Light, Shadows, Stripes”
Kurt Kramer’s image “Pell-Mell: Light, Shadows, Stripes” instantly caught my eye. To me, this image embodies what street photographer — photographing a complete stranger without them knowing, in a public place and showing a side that most often no one ever sees or captures for that matter.
