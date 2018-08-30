Photographer of the Day: Kurt Kramer

Category: Street

Photographer: Kurt Kramer

Photo: “Pell-Mell: Light, Shadows, Stripes”

Kurt Kramer’s image “Pell-Mell: Light, Shadows, Stripes” instantly caught my eye. To me, this image embodies what street photographer — photographing a complete stranger without them knowing, in a public place and showing a side that most often no one ever sees or captures for that matter.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.