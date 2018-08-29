Photographer of the Day: Ken Childress

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Ken Childress
Photo: “Trail Ridge Road Milky Way_”
The challenge for a compelling milkyway/star field shot is a good foreground. I love that Ken didn’t let the light pollution from the city stop him from getting the shot! It almost has the feel of a day to night type of photo. The road makes for great leading lines into the night sky, and really ties it all together. Thanks for sharing with our group!
