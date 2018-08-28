Pitch your way to Adobe MAX

This year, Adobe is doing something really cool for creatives. At its annual Adobe MAX Conference, taking place Oct. 15-17 in Los Angeles, the company is asking creatives to give them their most creative elevator pitches.

But not just any elevator pitch — an elevator pitch on why you should win a trip to Adobe MAX. Using your most creative method (photography, graphic art, poetry, etc.), come up with a 15-second elevator pitch on why you should win a trip to Los Angeles. All you have to do is post it to Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #GetMeToAdobeMAX and #contest (make sure your social media profiles are public).

Four finalists will fly to New York and make their pitch in-person to Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Creative Cloud, in an actual elevator for a chance to attend the Adobe MAX Conference. You’ll also get to check out Adobe headquarters.

The contest ends Sept. 5, so what are you waiting for? Get working on those elevator pitches, and I hope to see you at Adobe MAX in October!

Want to find out more? Visit Adobe’s blog or check out the official rules.