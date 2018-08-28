Category: Beauty
Photographer: Darren M
Photo: Nala
Early morning. Typhon Maria would hit Taipei soon. Nala poses seemingly without a care in the world. The soft light filtered through threatening clouds reveals her simple yet elegant look.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Darren M - August 28, 2018
- Sunday Comics: Read between the (head) lines - August 26, 2018
- Nikon Z Event streaming live Friday, August 24, 2018 - August 24, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.