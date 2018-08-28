Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Giclée by any other name: Printmaking today

0

As a budding young photographer, I cut my teeth with gelatin silver printing. It would be some years before I became aware of daguerreotypes (c. 1839), heliographs, photogenic drawings, wet collodion, tintypes, calotypes, cyanotypes, platinum/palladium prints and Cibachrome. This is just a partial list of historical photographic techniques.

Just as vinyl records are still coveted and collected by a few, most of these old techniques have been rediscovered as new techniques continue to emerge. Takashi Arai is a very thoughtful contemporary Japanese photographer creating modern daguerreotypes while Cambodian photographic artist Binh Danh creates socially charged chlorophyll prints on leaves.

Epson helped usher in digital printing with the world’s first 720 dpi color inkjet printer in 1994. Twenty-four years later, some of us are still a bit contrite about this revolutionary technology. Has the convenience and ubiquity of inkjet printing cheapened the art form? I think the answer is yes and no. The “yes” is when a friend, relative or neighbor ask you, “can you just fire out a copy of that print for me?” The “no” is when you install an exquisite inkjet print on a wall and it sings.

When photographers are asked to specify their printing technique and medium, some using inkjet technology are at a bit of a loss. If this sounds familiar, read on.

It can be a confusing topic. Do you know there are fundamental differences between dye and pigment inkjet inks as there are differences between thermogenic and piezoelectric inkjet print heads? In general, pigment inks are more expensive, more archival and more ubiquitous in the inkjet market.

For inkjet printing, some photographic artists have adopted the term Giclée (pronounced Gee-Clay) to describe their inkjet print. After all, it is French, mysterious and exotic sounding, but it is really just a neologism rooted in a specific inkjet printing technique that most are not using. Giclée is hard to pronounce, and some view this term as a subterfuge.

I love most things French but choose to unabashedly use more descriptive print terminology. Here are my nomenclature recommendations on the subject of inkjet printing of a digital image:

Archival pigment print (gallery accepted, well used, descriptive, to the point and my first choice)

Archival digital print (not as specific but accurate and fine).

Archival Inkjet print (I respect but still don’t want to emphasize “inkjet”)

Photography and printmaking are guaranteed to evolve. In the meantime, I think it would help our craft if we could standardize inkjet printing terminology.

Steve Eilenberg

Steve Eilenberg is a San Diego-based photographic artist, one half of Aperture Photo Arts, along with his wife, Marie Tartar. Steve’s photographic explorations extend from above (drone landscape photography) to below (underwater), and he has an affinity for street and X- ray photography.His images have been displayed at the San Diego Natural History Museum, Oceanside Museum of Art, Birch Aquarium,Smithsonian National Museum, Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) and Mingei International Museum. See more work at www.aperturephotoarts.com.

Latest posts by Steve Eilenberg (see all)

Categories: Opinion Tags: gallery giclee inkjet inkjet printing nomenclature tagging

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts