Quick Tip: Boost your creativity with LUTs

LUTs can give your creativity a boost. Trying different LUTs with your RAW photographs can quickly give you a cool, warm or “other-worldly look,” that you fine tune from there. Not sure where to start? Check out this article here, on the basics of using LUTs with your photographs and some of the programs that use them.
Here’s an example of a panorama from one of my drone projects using an Alternative Process LUT from Lutify LUTS in Capture One Pro.
Original
With LUT applied
Chris Anson
Chris Anson is a commercial drone photographer and videographer. He works with media and production companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
www.portlandprodrones.com
