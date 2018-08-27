Photographer of the Day: Brandon Kopp

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Brandon Kopp

Photo: “Cable Grist Mill, Great Smoky Mountains National Park HDR”

While this image may not be a traditional architectural photograph, it is everything a good architectural image should be. It displays the timeless feel of the building, the utility of its purpose, and vertical lines are plumb. Adding to the elegance is a slow shutter to illustrate water movement, and highlights and tonal range add drama and impact.

