The InFocus Interview Show with Spyros Heniadis | Photofocus Podcast August 24, 2018

InFocus Interview Show With Spyros Heniadis August 24 2018 by Photofocus In this episode: Working Photographer and Educator Spyros Heniadis shares his insight on how to organize your digital images.

Topics:

How to organize your digital images in any digital asset management program

Develop a proper naming convention for your images

Using Lightroom’s star and flag features to organize images

How to use Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic together

Understanding the 321 Backup concept

