The InFocus Interview Show with Spyros Heniadis | Photofocus Podcast August 24, 2018

In this episode: Working Photographer and Educator Spyros Heniadis shares his insight on how to organize your digital images.
Topics:
- How to organize your digital images in any digital asset management program
- Develop a proper naming convention for your images
- Using Lightroom’s star and flag features to organize images
- How to use Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic together
- Understanding the 321 Backup concept
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
