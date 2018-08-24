Photographer of the Day: Derek Robertson

Category: Weddings
Photographer: Derek Robertson
Photo: “Dance, love, sing, live.”
First dances are one of the most special elements of a wedding celebration. Here, Derek does a fantastic job of capturing the emotion and fun behind the first dance, and showcases the bride’s dress in a way that certainly makes for a special moment.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
