Photographer of the Day: Jovan J

Category: Street

Photographer: Jovan J

Photo: “Smoking That Pipe”

Would you believe if I told you blurry images are the new vignette? Everyone is doing it and Jovan J does it nicely with a subtle touch on this image titled “Smoking That Pipe,” capturing an image that almost looks like it’s in a toy world. Be sure to check out more of his work you won’t be disappointed!

