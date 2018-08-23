Drobo & Nexsan become part of StorCentric

Drobo, world-renowned maker of protected storage enclosure and Nexsan a global leader in enterprise storage have been acquired by StorCentric.

Drobo & Nexsan remain independent business units

StorCentric is headed by Drobo CEO Mihir Shah. The company’s Drobo unit will serve storage needs for both prosumers, small and medium businesses with storage needs greater that is cost effective with cloud solutions. Nexan will serve enterprise customers with much larger storage requirements.

(Editor’s note: I am a Drobo Ambassador and have received units from the company.)