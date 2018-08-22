Video editing basics in DaVinci Resolve 15: The Edit page, part one

The Edit page videos are broken down into 3 parts. This is part 1 of the 3.

You’ll find the DaVinci Resolve 15 – Media Page article here.

In video editing, my primary tool is DaVinci Resolve. While I do use Final Cut Pro X (FCPX) for some things, I have a real fondness for DaVinci. One thing to note is that it requires a more powerful graphics card than FCPX. The good news is you can try it for free to see if your computer can run it. The free version of DaVinci Resolve 15, both Mac and Windows, can be found here — you will find it on the bottom of the linked page. It is really quite amazing what they give you in the free version!

DaVinci Resolve 15 is broken down into pages. These pages include the Media, Edit, Fusion, Color, Fairlight and Deliver. In this video, I am going to show you the basics of the Edit Page in DaVinci Resolve 15.

One more important note is that when you are updating to newer versions of DaVinci Resolve, be sure to run Uninstall Resolve, before installing the new version. This Black Magic Design’s recommendation.

Watch the video

Conclusion

Now that you know the basics of the Edit page, you can explore it further. You will find there are many more features in DaVinci Resolve.

Fly safe and have fun!