Photographer of the Day: Amaurie Ramirez

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Amaurie Ramirez

Photo: “Mighty Skogafoss”

A powerful photo of a powerful landscape. I like the centering of the waterfall, and the way it looks as though the weight of the water is pulling the land down with it. This photo is also full of wonderful contrasts of light and dark, of smooth and rough textures, and vibrant and flat colors. All of this combining into a photo I keep coming back to discover more and more. Thanks for sharing with our group!

