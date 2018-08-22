Nikon to announce mirrorless system tonight

Nikon is set to reveal its two rumored mirrorless cameras — the Z6 and Z7 — tonight, at 9 p.m. PT.

The Z6 is rumored to be a 24-megapixel, full-frame mirrorless camera, while the Z7 clocks in at 45 megapixels. The new cameras are said to use a new mount — the Z-mount — marking the first new mount developed by Nikon since the 1959 F-mount.

In addition to the cameras, Nikon is also said to introduce a 35mm, 50mm and 24-70mm kit lens for the new camera system. A lens adapter should also be revealed, allowing Nikon owners to use their current F-mount lenses on the new cameras.

Images of the cameras and lenses were leaked to several media outlets and rumor sites on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Nikon released a teaser video with several impressions from photographers that got an early look at the cameras.

Stay tuned to Photofocus.com for updates and additional information as it becomes available.