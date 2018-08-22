Photofocus

Nikon to announce mirrorless system tonight

Nikon is set to reveal its two rumored mirrorless cameras — the Z6 and Z7 — tonight, at 9 p.m. PT.

The Z6 is rumored to be a 24-megapixel, full-frame mirrorless camera, while the Z7 clocks in at 45 megapixels. The new cameras are said to use a new mount — the Z-mount — marking the first new mount developed by Nikon since the 1959 F-mount.

In addition to the cameras, Nikon is also said to introduce a 35mm, 50mm and 24-70mm kit lens for the new camera system. A lens adapter should also be revealed, allowing Nikon owners to use their current F-mount lenses on the new cameras.

Images of the cameras and lenses were leaked to several media outlets and rumor sites on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Nikon released a teaser video with several impressions from photographers that got an early look at the cameras.

Stay tuned to Photofocus.com for updates and additional information as it becomes available.

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
