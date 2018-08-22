Lightroom CC adds local album storage, Classic gets book module updates

On Wednesday, Adobe came out with its monthly updates for both Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic CC. In addition to support for new cameras and lenses, here’s what’s new:

Album enhancements for Lightroom CC

One of the biggest features missing from the release of Lightroom CC was the ability to easily store photos on your local hard drive. You can now do that at the album level — a new “Store Album Locally” setting allows you to save original copies of that album’s photos on your local hard drive.

This feature is super convenient for photographers who travel regularly, especially those with limited or low bandwidth internet connections.

Also added in Lightroom CC is the ability to see which albums your photo is part of, making it easy to explore your photographs. To see this, click on the Info panel and scroll to the new Albums panel.

Book module and other updates for Lightroom Classic

On the Classic side of things, the Book module has seen some improvements, including supporting new Blurb book styles — specifically Layflat, Magazines and Trade Books. New features have also been added to help refine and adjust your layout with custom-sized cells within a page. You can also save the custom layout to use in another book in the future.

Also added to Lightroom Classic is the ability to import a zip archive of presets and profiles. To do this, select Import from either the preset panel or profile browser and then select the zip file. Lightroom Classic will place the presets and profiles appropriately without any additional organizational work needed.

New organizational tools for mobile

Lightroom CC on mobile devices has also gotten an upgrade.

iOS updates

For iOS, Lightroom CC has added two new smart folders — Lightroom Camera Photos and Recently Added. There’s also a new Shared Albums tab to see and control all the albums shared on Lightroom’s web interface.

Additionally, the filter menu has been updated, allowing you to filter photos by media type, camera, location, keywords and whether the photo has been edited or not.

HDR and long exposures captured with Lightroom’s built-in camera tool for iPhone are now greatly reduced in size without any quality loss.

There’s also a new technology preview — Depth Map Support. This feature adds an additional mode to the Lightroom camera, letting you capture HEIC photos with depth maps as well as a new selective tool that leverages depth maps captured with the Lightroom camera or other capture tools. The Depth selection tool lets you quickly turn a depth map into a selection that can be modified with a brush.

Android

The Android version of Lightroom CC has added improvements to the Optics section, with the ability to reduce chromatic aberration, and manually select from one of more than 1,200 Adobe-created lens profiles.

HEIC formatted photos are also now supported, and there’s now an option to pause and resume cloud syncing.

There’s also a new technology preview — Best Photos. This combines Adobe Sensei technology as well as changes and edits you’ve made to make a recommended selection of your photos within an album with the highest potential.