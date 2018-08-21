Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

What does a “professional” camera really mean?

0

Earlier this week, Tony and Chelsea Northrup posted a controversial video on YouTube that tried to define what a professional camera was. It centers around sales for all of the camera manufacturers. It makes some good points about how higher-end cameras can enhance a photograph. That being said, for the most part making a great photograph is not about the camera — it’s about the photographer.

While there are certainly cameras geared more towards professionals, including features that pros tend to take more advantage of, it doesn’t mean that you can’t make some great photos with a more affordable DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Tony and Chelsea’s argument

If you haven’t already seen the video, I’ve embedded it at the end of this article. Tony and Chelsea’s argument is simple. They put camera manufacturers into three “circles.” These circles are based on what type of person tends to buy those camera makes and models — enthusiasts, pro photographers, and pro videographers. Keep in mind this only takes into account current mirrorless options.

Sony is placed solely in the middle of this, and rightfully so, as its customers are photographers from all three distinctions. Sony makes both consumer and pro-grade cameras for photographers and videographers, offering a wide array of products that appeal to these market segments as Tony describes them.

So what’s the problem? Many are upset with Tony and Chelsea’s assumption that Olympus and Fujifilm are only included in the Enthusiast category, and that Panasonic is only listed in the Pro Video category.

I agree with those that are upset here — I know several professional photographers that use Olympus and Panasonic cameras for both stills and video. I use the Olympus system, with my two OM-D EM-1 Mark II camera bodies. Before I was shooting with Olympus, I shot with the Panasonic GH5 and G9. I can tell you that my photos from both the Panasonic and Olympus cameras were equally as great as my old Nikon full-frame DSLR. The benefit over the Nikon was a significant saving in weight and size with no image quality compromise not to mention the much better video from both Panasonic and Olympus.

While I don’t think Tony and Chelsea meant to offend any micro four-thirds or Fujifilm shooters with their statements, I do think it was a poor argument. They mention that because Olympus and Panasonic have smaller sensors, they can’t keep up with the full-frame Sony option (and soon to be Nikon and Canon).

I understand all the arguments — that depth of field is greater with smaller sensor cameras than with a full frame. Some say that small sensor low-light capabilities don’t work as well either. Nor are the file sizes big enough to print in a large format. To a great degree, these are specious comments. Small sensors are used where lots of depth of field is required. Noise handling both in-camera and with post-production is better than ever. A 16 by 20-inch print is not a stretch for cropped sensors including micro four-thirds. This is more a case of using the proper tool for the end result than a blanket statement of one format of camera being superior to another.

It’s about the photos, not the equipment

While all that may be true to a point, if you truly embrace your camera system you know how to work around any limitations you come across. Every camera system has some sort of limitation. Looking back at my photos from my Nikon days, I can tell you that no client has ever questioned when I switched cameras or that the resulting quality isn’t as good. High-quality professional photos are still what they expect. And what they receive.

In fact, I’d even counter by saying that the photos I produce now with my Olympus OM-D EM-1 Mark II, are more professional in terms of appearance. This isn’t to say the camera is better — it is to say that I’ve learned the system, and enhanced my photographic skills over time.

I talked to Olympus Visionary Joe Edelman about Tony and Chelsea’s video and the ever-growing trend of putting so much focus on the gear, instead of the photographer’s skill set. Here’s what he had to say:

“With digital technology came advancements that have happened so fast – it is a challenge to keep up with them, but what so often gets overlooked in this race for bigger and better and more… is the fact that the camera doesn’t make the photograph. The photographer does. The camera – it is just a tool.

“Photographers like myself were shooting images that were being printed on billboards with a 2-megapixel Nikon D1.  In the last few months, I have shot images with an Olympus M4/3 camera that have been printed 8 feet by 6 feet on a trade show booth and looked every bit as sharp and noise free as the images on the Sony, Nikon and Canon booths.

“It is a tough lesson to learn but eventually if you want to progress and succeed in improving your photography – you have to actually learn and practice photography. Not gear statistics. You can keep buying new and better and bigger gear with more impressive features, but that alone will not make your photography better.”

I agree with Joe wholeheartedly here. According to Tony and Chelsea, I’m using an enthusiast’s camera. They are right. I am enthusiastically using my Olympus micro four-thirds camera to make professional photographs. My clients agree with that too, by the way.

 

If you haven’t seen the video by Tony and Chelsea Northrup, please check it out below:

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Opinion Tags: DSLR enthusiast Fuji mirrorless Olympus Panasonic professional Sony

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts