Category: Beauty
Photographer: Jeff Goldberg
Photo: Reflecting Chicago
Take a bathing beauty posing on a dark sandy beach washed with lakeside surf. Add a skyline of Chicago. Blur appropriately. Earn kudos as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. The authenticity of Reflecting Chicago is the asphalt-like texture on which the model reclines.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Jeff Goldberg - August 21, 2018
- Creating custom backdrops for your photos using stock images - August 20, 2018
- Sunday Comics: I wish I had your job… - August 19, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.