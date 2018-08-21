Photographer of the Day: Jeff Goldberg

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jeff Goldberg

Photo: Reflecting Chicago

Take a bathing beauty posing on a dark sandy beach washed with lakeside surf. Add a skyline of Chicago. Blur appropriately. Earn kudos as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. The authenticity of Reflecting Chicago is the asphalt-like texture on which the model reclines.

