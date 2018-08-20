Photographer of the Day: cinzio Farinelli

Category: Architecture
Photographer: cinzio Farinelli
Photo: “genoa architecture”
It’s certainly enticing when a photo can convey the stately elegance of a structure. In this photo, both the concept and craftsmanship are clearly conveyed in this classic Italian palace. The small bird offers scale, and note the perfect rendering of the vertical columns. While this can be rendered in post, it’s usually best to accomplish with a view camera or tilt-shift lens.
Check out this article to read more on camera movements and their effects.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Steven Inglima
