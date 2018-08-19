Motion graphics templates: Downloading MOGRTs from Adobe Stock

MOGRTs are a valuable resource for videographers who don’t have the time or budget to create high-quality, eye-catching graphics for their productions. A great solution is motion graphics templates. They are available in both free and paid versions on Adobe Stock. This video shows how to download MOGRTs right into Premiere Pro CC.
