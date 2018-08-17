Marie Tartar
Marie Tartar is an insatiable traveler, diver, hiker and photographer.She is one half of the photographic partnership of San Diego-based Aperture Photo Arts (APA).Along with her husband, Steve Eilenberg, she explores the world photographically, on foot and by fin, specializing in underwater, landscape, wildlife, travel and architectural photography. Her images have been exhibited at the La Jolla Athenaeum, San Diego Natural History Museum, Oceanside Museum of Art, Birch Aquarium and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.See more work at www.aperturephotoarts.com.
