Quick Tip: Use a strip box to create an edge light

A strip box is a thin, rectangle softbox that is used to control where the light falls on a subject. This is very important when creating an edge light. For an edge light to be effective, it needs to be precise and light just the edge of the subject.

Want to read more? Check out more in the article, “Photography Strip Lighting

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Lighting Photography Tags: lighting photography QTLighting QuickTip softbox strip light Stripbox

 

