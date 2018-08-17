Photographer of the Day: Arvind Ramachander

Category: Weddings

Photographer: Arvind Ramachander

Photo: “Lights. Colors. Action”

I’m always fascinated by what we think of as “non-traditional” weddings. I attended my first Indian wedding last summer, and it was by far one of the most fun times I’ve had! In this photograph, Arvind captures the Talambralu, a part of the wedding where the bride and groom pour rice on each other’s heads to symbolize prosperity. The colors and emotion in this are just stunning, and Arvind does a fantastic job of capturing the moment.

